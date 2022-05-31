Hammond-Henry Hospital celebrates National Hospital Week

Claudia Loucks

“Growing Together” was the theme of National Hospital Week at Hammond-Henry Hospital in Geneseo. The week of events was organized by members of the Culture Committee and included providing snacks, motivational notes, tokens of appreciation and an all-employee cookout.

As in previous years during National Hospital Week observance, hospital employees donated raffle and silent auction baskets to raise funds for a local charity. A total of $1,738 was raised from the raffle and silent auction this year. Hospital departments were in competition to choose the local charity that that would receive the funds with the basket having the most chances to win being declared the winning department.

The Hammond-Henry Hospital Foundation and Volunteer Office combined efforts to win with their entry, “Rake in the Cash.” The two departments chose to divide the donations between Abilities Plus and the Brantley Francis Foundation.