Musicians from Sweden to present concert at Jenny Lind Chapel

Claudia Loucks

Soprano Tessan-Maria Lehmussaari, winner of the prestigious Jenny Lind Scholarship which is awarded by the Royal Swedish Musical Academy, and Folkets Hus & Parker in Sweden, will present a short concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 10, at the Jenny Lind Chapel in Andover.

Tessan-Maria Lehmussaari will be accompanied by pianist Silja Levander, who received a Master’s Degree at the Royal Music Academy of Stockholm.

In addition to singing, Lehmussaari enjoys gardening and hiking in the mountains. Apart from design and music, Silja Levander loves movies and is a fan of punk rock and roller derby.

The Jenny Lind Chapel, constructed in the mid 1800’s, is named after the celebrated Swedish singer, Jenny Lind, who gave a generous donation to Pastor Lars Paul Esbjorn, leader of Swedish immigrants coming to Andover. The Chapel became the mother church for hundreds of other churches of the Augustana Lutheran Church in America.

The lower level of the Chapel houses a museum highlighting the Swedish immigration and ancestry of the Augustana Synod, and is a ministry of the Northern Illinois Synod of the Evangelical Church in America.

Additional information about the Jenny Lind Chapel is available at jennylindchapel.org.