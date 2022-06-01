Churches schedule Vacation Bible Schools

Mindy Carls

Churches in Andover, Orion and Osco are scheduling Vacation Bible School sessions.

Andover

Augustana Lutheran Church, Andover, is hosting “The Castle of Courage: Be Strong and Courageous” from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 6, through Thursday, June 9.

The sessions include meals, music, stories and crafts.

A light supper will be served at 6 p.m., followed by games, music, stories, crafts and outdoor activities.

To register, visit andoverlutheran.org or phone the office at (309) 521-8127.

Orion

“Rocky Railway: Jesus’ Power Pulls Us Through” is the theme of the 2022 Orion Community Vacation Bible School, which will be held from 9 a.m. to noon June 27 through July 1 at Orion United Methodist Church.

All area children, regardless of church affiliation, are invited to attend the non-denominational event. Activities are being planned for children who are 4 years old by Sept. 1 through children who are entering sixth grade this fall.

Registrations are being accepted through Friday, June 17. Because of the limited number of adult volunteers this year, VBS cannot accept late registration or first-day signups.

For a registration form, visit Orion United Methodist Church.

For more information, phone Tara Miller at (309) 738-5583 or Autumn Manning at 738-6515.

Osco

Osco Community Church will hold Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 31, through Thursday, Aug. 4.

The theme is “Spark Studios: Created in Christ, Designed for God’s Purpose,” based on Ephesians 2:10.

To register, visit oscochurch.org.