June 5 Levitt AMP performances announced

staff writer

Galva Arts Council is excited to welcome the Burney sisters and Emily Blue to the area this Sunday, June 5th as part of the 2022 Levitt AMP Galva Music Series.

Every Sunday between now and August 7th, except for July 3rd, this family-friendly concert series will bring free live music to Wiley Park in Galva, Illinois. All of the concerts start at 6:00 PM and end shortly after 8:00 PM and feature two acts per night. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating on the lawn. A variety of food vendors will be on-site and guests are welcome to bring in outside food as well. Within listening distance from the stage is a playground area and basketball courts. Restrooms are available on-site. Street parking is available around the park and neighboring streets. Those needing assistance with seating should contact Tina at (309) 853-7537 to make arrangements. The street running through the park will be closed during concerts. Those with golf carts/UTVs are asked to keep their vehicles on the perimeter of the audience to prevent blocking the view of guests and minimize the risk of accident while driving through the park.