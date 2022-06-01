Maple City Band kicks off 2022 season

Claudia Loucks

The summer months in Geneseo bring with them ice cream socials and the sounds of music in City Park.

The Maple City Band will kick off the longstanding tradition of playing for the first Summer Ice Cream Social with its first concert of 2022 at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7.

Geneseo Communications will host the ice cream social held in conjunction with the concert and all proceeds will benefit the Geneseo Aisle of Flags.

Serving will begin at 6 p.m. at all of this summer’s Tuesday ice cream socials with the band concerts starting at 7 p.m.

Alan Kiser is in his 16th season as director of Maple City Band (MCB). He shared the three main missions of MCB and said, “One – to provide an opportunity for local high school-age students through adults to perform music together; Two – to entertain audiences with a variety of music at summer band concerts; and Three – to help local non-profit organizations raise funds at the ice cream socials.”

“Most Maple City Band members are not able to perform at every concert,” Kiser said. ‘Last year our total numbers for the summer were down with only 70 people on the roster. We still had several concerts with a band of 60-plus musicians.”

In remembering the months of social distancing during the pandemic and hibernating in the winter months, Kiser commented, “I think people are ready to get out of the house and do things. This summer we already have over 90 musicians signed up to play in MCB. We won’t have all 90 at any given concert, but people vote with their participation and it looks like MCB will have great participation this summer.”

Kiser said high school students who are in MCB can earn volunteer hours toward the Silver Cord program at GHS, “simply by playing in the band. This year we are offering several opportunities for students who don’t play an instrument to be able to volunteer their time, from easy tasks including helping set up chairs and music stands for rehearsals and concerts to working in the MCB ice cream social tent on July 4. Any student interested in signing up for specific volunteer hours should email volunteer@maplecityband.com for more information.

MCB director Kiser enjoys collaborating with other local organizations and he said, “I try to help promote the ice cream socials so their non-profit has an opportunity to raise money and also to get more people in the park benches.”

The MCB has a variety of music planned for this summer’s concerts including patriotic music, several marches, folk songs and Broadway tunes…”We look forward to our continued collaboration with Geneseo Kiwanis Club July 4 Pork in the Park and Maple City Band Ice Cream Social and 1 p.m. Patriotic Concert.,” Kiser said.