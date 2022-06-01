News Briefs

Programs for June at Geneseo Public Library

Outrageous Women in History - June 15 at 2 PM

Moving Day - Life of Laura Ingalls Wilder June 22 at 2 PM

Dirty Laundry - Bishop Hill Ladies June 29 at 2 PM

Galva Dinner in the Park June 8

The first dinner in the park will be held June 8th in Veterans Park from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The Galva High School Volleyball Team will put on the first event and will serve tacos and nachos with all of the fixings with desserts and drinks.

Patrick Henry Club gatherings announced

Henry County residents interested in learning more about the Republican candidates for the June 28 primary are invited to attend one of the events planned by the Henry County Republicans during June.

Patrick Henry Club Gatherings are planned for Geneseo, Alpha, Kewanee and Colona. All Republican candidates for county office, state legislative and congressional offices have been invited to participate. Candidates in contested elections will all be given the opportunity to speak and answer questions. “Henry County is in new districts for both US House of Representatives and Springfield and our events will afford voters the opportunity to meet and hear the candidates views,” states Jan Weber, chairman of the Henry County Republicans.

Event locations:

June 9 - Geneseo at Foundation Pavillon Richmond Hill Park 6:30-8 pm

June 12 - Alpha at American Legion 6:30-8 pm

June 13 - Kewanee at Keytridge Pagoda at Windmont Park 6:30-8 pm

June 21 - Colona at City Park Pavilion on IL 84, near Fire Station 6:30-8 pm

Candidates attending at each location will be posted on the HenryCountyILGOP Facebook page prior to each event. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to the outdoor locations. Refreshments will be served and all events are free of charge. Important information about voting for June 28 will be available at the events.