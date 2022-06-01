Orion High School class of 2022 achieves "full send"

Mindy Carls

“Full send.” Class of 2022 motto, meaning to commit 100 percent to whatever one does.

Orion High School’s Class of 2022 had nearly perfect weather for graduation on Sunday, May 22, at Charger Field. It was a little windy, just enough to snatch one senior’s cap off her head.

Directed by Lauren Heiberger, the high school band played Edward Elgar’s “Pomp and Circumstance” for the processional into the bleachers.

Board President Peter Nedved gave the board of education speech.

“Your class lived through a world health crisis,” Nedved said. “The complexity of this is requiring each of us to reach out and help others as things come back into balance. Trust what you have learned here at Orion High School and from family and friends.

“Use your skills, polish your gifts and use your talents in society to make this world a better place than it is today,” the board president said.

Isabelle Nordstrom, co-president of National Honor Society, delivered the welcome speech.

“All the positive and negative experiences we shared have helped shape our lives. However we may feel about it, we are Chargers for life,” she said. “The love, care, and push towards success that we have received during our time here will help us in our future education, careers and life. I look forward to seeing where we all go and what great things we will accomplish. “Welcome to the first day of the rest of our lives.”

Senior class president Madison Greenwood gave the lancer to junior class president Jennie Abbott. The lancer, festooned with a banner from each graduating class, represents the best traditions of Orion High School.

Lauren Heiberger directed senior band members in “More Cowbell” by Mark Williams, and Parker Haley led senior vocalists in “May It Be” from Peter Jackson’s movie “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings,” arranged by Mark Brymer.

Principal Nathan DeBaillie presented academic achievement awards to Maggie Nedved, valedictorian; Chance Stropes and Abby Watson, highest honors, and Madison Greenwood, Quinn Hoftender, Isabelle Nordstrom, Chloe Rittenhouse and Hope Seys, top 10 percent of the class.

Maggie Nedved gave the valedictorian’s speech.

She mentioned a Pixar animated movie, “Luca,” offered on one of the streaming services — “or as we like to call them, study hall procrastination services.” Luca has a secret that torments him, but he learns from his friend Albert to say “Silencio Bruno!” whenever negative thoughts plague him.

Nedved encouraged her classmates to face their fears as they move on from high school.

“We can’t let our fear of failing hold us back from the possibility of thriving,” she said. “Facing trials in our next few steps is inevitable. How we handle these trials is what counts.

“Will we let our fears of failing keep us from aspiring for more, or will be say ‘Silencio Bruno’ and never stop chasing our dreams?” Nedved asked. “After all, ‘Silencio Bruno’ is a pretty fun thing to say when you’re having a downward spiral of negative thoughts.”

After diplomas were presented — with Peter Nedved giving Maggie a twirl before handing over her diploma — class president Madison Greenwood gave the farewell.

Referring to a OneRepublic song, “I Lived,” that begins “I hope when you take that jump, you don’t feel the fall,” and ends, “I owned every moment that this world could give. I saw so many places the things that I did. Yeah, with every broken bone, I swear I lived.”

“We owned all of the good and bad that this world had to offer in the last four years, and we grew because of it,” Greenwood said. “We saw the best and worst of each other and made memories that will last a lifetime. We experienced so many firsts and so many lasts together. No matter where life takes us next, we can rest knowing that we had the opportunity to share this time together.”

The band played “Call to Victory” by Karl King for the recessional.