Patrick Henry Club invites public to meet candidates

staff writer

Henry County residents interested in learning more about the Republican candidates for the June 28 primary are invited to attend one of the events planned by the Henry County Republicans during June.

Patrick Henry Club Gatherings are planned for Geneseo, Alpha, Kewanee and Colona. All Republican candidates for county office, state legislative and congressional offices have been invited to participate. Candidates in contested elections will all be given the opportunity to speak and answer questions. “Henry County is in new districts for both US House of Representatives and Springfield and our events will afford voters the opportunity to meet and hear the candidates views,” states Jan Weber, chairman of the Henry County Republicans.

Event locations:

June 9 - Geneseo at Foundation Pavillon Richmond Hill Park 6:30-8 pm

June 12 - Alpha at American Legion 6:30-8 pm

June 13 - Kewanee at Keytridge Pagoda at Windmont Park 6:30-8 pm

June 21 - Colona at City Park Pavilion on IL 84, near Fire Station 6:30-8 pm

Candidates attending at each location will be posted on the HenryCountyILGOP Facebook page prior to each event. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to the outdoor locations. Refreshments will be served and all events are free of charge. Important information about voting for June 28 will be available at the events.