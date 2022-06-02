Galva students earn Presidential Achievement Award

Carol Townsend

Thirty three 8th graders were promoted Thursday night. They include: Hallie Anderson, McKenna Anderson, Sarah Burris, Christopher Collister, Milam Craig, Kimber Dailey, Alexander Davis, Zaydi Ensley, Theodore Fones, Natalie Hawes, Lilly Hollenbeck, Ryanne Hutchinson, Ella Ingels, Jaxson Johnson, Wyatt Johnson, Braden Murphy, Allison Nordstrom, Hannah Osborne, Ian Pacheco, George Petty, Wyatt Rohrig, Katlyn Rouch, Matthew Rouch, John Sloan, Jatavius Smith, Lycan Stach, Blake Stahl, Reese Sumner, Kailynn Townsend, Alexander Traff, Christa Whiteside, Amelia Wigant, and Collin Wigant.

The Galva Junior/senior High School band played the processional and recessional.

The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Allison Nordstrom. The welcome was given by Braden Murphy.

Natalie Hawes gave special moments of the class and Lilly Hollenbeck gave the closing remarks.

The 2022 Galva senior class valedictorians, Taylor Burke and David Mock gave comments to the class.

The promotional certificates were given by Principal Kurtis Smyth, School Board President Andrew Larson, and Superintendent Jerry Becker.