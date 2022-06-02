Orion Middle School students receive awards

Mindy Carls

Orion Middle School faculty presented academic and leadership awards to students on Thursday, April 26.

Eighth graders

Citizenship Awards — Allison Taets, Jaret Rodriguez.

Principal’s Award, Illinois Principals Association — Kyler Owens, Hayden Gehring.

Leadership Award, Prairieland Conference — Maggie Dochterman, Max Larson.

Top 10 percent grade point average — William Bowers, Kamryn Brown, Lexi Christiansen, Maggie Dochterman, Autumn Hoftender, Abigail Kayser, Claire Patterson, Allison Taets.

Physical education, top two students — Kyler Owens, Griffin Tennant, Allison Taets, Allyssa Peterson.

Physical education, Team Player Award — Dylan Manning, Hayden Gehring.

English, top two students — Abigail Kayser, Allison Taets, Haylee Downing.

Pre-Algebra, top two students — Haylee Downing, Michelle Trujillo.

Algebra, top two students — Abigail Kayser, Amelia DeBaillie.

Science, top two students — Allison Taets, Amelia DeBaillie.

Social studies, top two students — Abigail Kayser, Amelia DeBaillie.

Seventh graders

Physical education, top two students — Mason Laleman, Tyler Sandberg, Neela Brokaw, Claire Haars.

Physical education, Team Player Award — Joseph Norton, Carlee DeLoose.

English, top two students — Joseph Norton, Tegen Butler.

Math, top two students — Jackson Weber, Isabella Carstens.

Pre-Algebra, top two students — Bridger Burnham, Carson Turnquist.

Science, top two students — Bridger Burnham, Carson Turnquist.

Social studies, top two students — Bridger Burnham, Carson Turnquist.

Sixth graders

Physical education, top two students — Will Maher, Aidan Leingang, Cyan Blommer, Brooklynn Kelley.

Physical education, Team Player Award — Ashton Welch, Annabelle Moody.

English, top two students — Owen Bollinger, Dylan Nelson.

Math, top two students — Owen Bollinger, Macy Mullen.

Science, top two students — Owen Bollinger, Macy Mullen.

Social studies, top two students — Owen Bollinger, Daniel Pronschinske.