Orion Middle School students receive awards
Orion Middle School faculty presented academic and leadership awards to students on Thursday, April 26.
Eighth graders
Citizenship Awards — Allison Taets, Jaret Rodriguez.
Principal’s Award, Illinois Principals Association — Kyler Owens, Hayden Gehring.
Leadership Award, Prairieland Conference — Maggie Dochterman, Max Larson.
Top 10 percent grade point average — William Bowers, Kamryn Brown, Lexi Christiansen, Maggie Dochterman, Autumn Hoftender, Abigail Kayser, Claire Patterson, Allison Taets.
Physical education, top two students — Kyler Owens, Griffin Tennant, Allison Taets, Allyssa Peterson.
Physical education, Team Player Award — Dylan Manning, Hayden Gehring.
English, top two students — Abigail Kayser, Allison Taets, Haylee Downing.
Pre-Algebra, top two students — Haylee Downing, Michelle Trujillo.
Algebra, top two students — Abigail Kayser, Amelia DeBaillie.
Science, top two students — Allison Taets, Amelia DeBaillie.
Social studies, top two students — Abigail Kayser, Amelia DeBaillie.
Seventh graders
Physical education, top two students — Mason Laleman, Tyler Sandberg, Neela Brokaw, Claire Haars.
Physical education, Team Player Award — Joseph Norton, Carlee DeLoose.
English, top two students — Joseph Norton, Tegen Butler.
Math, top two students — Jackson Weber, Isabella Carstens.
Pre-Algebra, top two students — Bridger Burnham, Carson Turnquist.
Science, top two students — Bridger Burnham, Carson Turnquist.
Social studies, top two students — Bridger Burnham, Carson Turnquist.
Sixth graders
Physical education, top two students — Will Maher, Aidan Leingang, Cyan Blommer, Brooklynn Kelley.
Physical education, Team Player Award — Ashton Welch, Annabelle Moody.
English, top two students — Owen Bollinger, Dylan Nelson.
Math, top two students — Owen Bollinger, Macy Mullen.
Science, top two students — Owen Bollinger, Macy Mullen.
Social studies, top two students — Owen Bollinger, Daniel Pronschinske.