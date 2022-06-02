Smith Studio to host exhibit of Don Gruber paintings

The Smith Studio and Gallery is sponsoring a special exhibition of watercolors by Don Gruber from Clinton, Illinois. Dr. Gruber is a unique artist who frequently tasks himself with a new media or subject …pushing and challenging his own creative abilities.

As a very accomplished educator Dr. Gruber is a Distinguished Member of the Illinois Art Education Association. Don spent most of his teaching career working at the middle school level, and though he has been retired for more than fifteen years he continues to pursue his life-long interest in teaching others. He has most recently extended his impressive skills towards teaching watercolor techniques to a senior group in Decatur, Illinois.

This current art exhibit is related to teaching this watercolor class. A reflection in a bottle can be a very translucent object to paint with the light being refracted as it goes through the glass. Raindrops on a leaf can be difficult to a beginning artist as the raindrops have a unique structure and quality of reflection. Stop by the Smith Gallery and look at these special artworks to see if you can detect what was the unique point of study on that particular day of creating and learning. This special free art exhibition can be viewed through July 30th.

The Smith Studio and Gallery is located in downtown Geneseo, IL. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10:00-5:00, closed on Sunday and Monday.