Looking Back Cambridge

15 Years Ago

June 7, 2007

Vandalism and littering continue to be a problem at village parks in Cambridge according to Dwaine VanMeenen, Cambridge mayor. As previously stated in last week's issue of the Cambridge Chronicle, the village park restrooms continue to be vandalized day after day and littering is also a big problem.

A car wash to benefit the Cambridge Baseball/oftball League was held Saturday June 2 at Jack and Jill in downtown Cambridge. Washing cars were, from left to right Cole Piggott, Travis Kane, John Poppy, Ethan Ashby, Trevor Kane, and Riley Nelson.

25 Years Ago

June 5 1997

Six young women are competing for the title of Henry County Equestrian Queen. The speech component of the event was held Tuesday June 3, the riding competition is to be held Saturday June 7. Contestants are Jennifer Clementz of Atkinson, daughter of Jerry and Melody Clementz, Jessica DeKezel of Cambridge, daughter of David and Chris DeKezel, Heather Moore of Geneseo, daughter of Bruce and Betsy Moore, Jennifer Trowbridge of Cambridge, daughter of Frankie and David Trowbridge, Heather Usrey of Cambridge, daughter of John and Colleen Usrey, and Shanda Wezell of Bishop Hill, daughter of Gail and Sharon Wezell.

Cambridge High School has replaced the students old lockers with new ones, leaving behind not only memories, but useable storage containers. these old lockers will be discardedif not "recycled" for another use.

50 Years Ago

June 8, 1972

Carla Hedbloom daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Hedbloom, Cambridge will attend Illini Girls State to be held June 13-20 at MacMurray College, Jacksonville, Illinois. Carla is being sponsored by the Cambridge American Legion Auxiliary 417.

Royal Neighbors of America will meet Thursday June 8 at 8:00 p.m. in the home of Mrs. William Conrad. Ina Garrison will be hostess.

100 Years Ago

June 8, 1922

