Looking Back Galva

compiled by Beth Welbers

15 Years Ago

June 6, 2007

Full time ambulance service will return to the Galva-Bisshop Hill area - very soon, according to Galva Mayor Tom Hartman. "We're up and running!" Hartman said minutes after announcing that likelihood at the June 5 Galva City Council meeting.

Jennifer Yarger of Galva sings out as the fountain in Veterans Memorial Park flows behind her during the Galva Chamber of Commerce's first Lunch in the Park of the 2007 season held May 30. The next lunch will be held is June 20 in the park. John Sloan will sing, Subway will serve sandwiches.

25 Years Ago

June 4 1997

Galva Video Barn owners Barb and Scott Felt closed a chapter in their life last Friday when they closed the doors of the store on Front Street. According to Barb, they had owned and operated the video store for nearly six years.

Spending the summer at Disney World in Florida sounds like a vacation dream, but for Melissa Vail, Woodhull, it also serves as her summer employment and continuing education. As one of 1200 international and US students employed at Disney World, she began her employment May 22, continuing through August 17.

50 Years Ago

June 8, 1972

An ordinance which would allow taverns within the city limits to be open from noon to 11 p.m. on Sundays will be considered for passage during a meeting of the Galva city council.

If April and May are any indication, 1972 should be a banner building year in the city of Galva. Building permits totaling $104,000 have been issued by the city clerk's office since April 1, including one issued June 2.

100 Years Ago

June 8, 1922

Algot Hultquist of this city and Mr. and Mrs. Algert Johnson and four children left early this morning on a trip to Sweden. They left for Montreal, Canada and from there they were going to sail on the Virginia, of the White Star Line. They expect to reside at Hultana, Jonkopings. Lan. Smalaund.

New developments indicate that little hope is held for the C.B.&Q. Railway Company starting construction work on a new depot and lowering the tracks through the city during the present year, according to a report made Monday evening at a meeting of the Chamber of Commerce in the First National Bank Building.