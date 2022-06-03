Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

June 8, 2007

The Geneseo Community Park District, which operates the community center, indoor and outdoor pools, Old Athletic Field and Central Theatre — will undergo a change in leadership at the end of the summer. Bob Orsi, who's been the district's director since 1975 plans to retire.

Darlene Holland has been selected by the Geneseo Lions Club to be grand marshal of the 39th annual Father's Day Parade. Holland grew up in Geneseo and has been very active in the community.

25 Years Ago

June 6, 1997

The 12th annual Kiwanis Doo Dah Parade will step off at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The parade starts at the First United Methodist Church and ends at the Geneseo City Park where a kids' carnival will be held, sponsored by the Geneseo Girl Scouts.

Central Trust and Savings Bank is celebrating the 90th anniversary of the bank’s opening this month. Mr. Dedrick was elected president in 1920. He died in 1960 and bequeathed $1 million to start the Geneseo Foundation.

50 Years Ago

June 1, 1972

Final plans are being made by many area churches for Vacation Bible schools to start June 5. Most of them include Bible study, crafts, and refreshments.

The Geneseo swimming pool will begin its 20th year of swimming lessons on Monday. Instructors will be Mesdames David Johnson, Roger Bengston, Miss Linda Wright and Jim Gray.

100 Years Ago

June 2, 1922

There was a large concourse of citizens in attendance at the Memorial service held in the Armory Sunday evening. On the platform were four vacant chairs carrying wreaths in memory of the veterans of the Civil War who passed away during the past year.

The reunion of Geneseo High School Alumni was held Friday evening at the Methodist church. A fine banquet was served to over two hundred members and friends present in the parlors.