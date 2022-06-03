Looking Back Orion

15 Years Ago

June 7, 2007

Orion Middle School teacher Patty Coburn presents a red carnation to Sarah Simenec at the end of promotion exercises on Friday June 1, at Orion High School. Brian Doxstader left, accepts a certificate of promotion from Orion school board member Paul Bolhous on Friday June 1 at Orion High School

Orion High School students collected numerous awards at the Olympic Conference Art Show on Thursday April 19. Holly Kimballs' pencil drawing "Maddie" won its category and received judges' honorable mention overall.

25 Years Ago

June 5 1997

The Orion Fireman's Association is sponsoring the annual fireworks show on Saturday June 28 at Orion High School. Sunday June 29 is the rain date.

Members of the Henry County Emergency Response Team sneak into the small gym at C.R. Hanna Elementary School, Orion to surprise fifth graders on Friday morning, May 30. Kathy Koehler, the Orion police officer who taught the D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program this year, arranged "just a little demonstration" of what the drug-fighting team can do.

50 Years Ago

June 8, 1972

No paper published

100 Years Ago

June 8 1922

The annual Flag Day celebration under the auspices of the Woman's Relief Corps, will be held at the Orion park at 8:00o'clock next Wednesday evening June 14 at which the following program will be delivered: Selection - Orion Band, "Raise the Flag" - Ladies Chorus, "Up with the Flag" - Margaret Waite, Selection - Orion Band, "Sons and Daughters of Columbia" - Ladies Chorus, Address - Rev. S.A. Guthrie, "Banner of the Union" - Ladies Chorus, Selection - Band