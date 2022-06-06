Henry County's COVID cases fall 4.5%; Illinois cases plummet 11.5%

Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK

Illinois reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 32,601 new cases. That's down 11.5% from the previous week's tally of 36,839 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Illinois ranked ninth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 10.9% from the week before, with 770,895 cases reported. With 3.81% of the country's population, Illinois had 4.23% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 22 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Henry County reported 63 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 66 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 13,119 cases and 121 deaths.

Across Illinois, cases fell in 52 counties, with the best declines in Cook County, with 13,713 cases from 16,301 a week earlier; in DuPage County, with 2,673 cases from 3,030; and in Lake County, with 2,202 cases from 2,403.

Within Illinois, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Sangamon County with 484 cases per 100,000 per week; Menard County with 435; and Lee County with 393. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Cook County, with 13,713 cases; DuPage County, with 2,673 cases; and Lake County, with 2,202. Weekly case counts rose in 46 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Ogle, Woodford and Lee counties.

In Illinois, 61 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 59 people were reported dead.

A total of 3,318,982 people in Illinois have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 38,188 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 84,762,022 people have tested positive and 1,008,585 people have died.

Illinois's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, June 5.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 3,318

The week before that: 3,101

Four weeks ago: 2,633

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 58,022

The week before that: 55,117

Four weeks ago: 44,923

Hospitals in 35 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 32 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 29 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.