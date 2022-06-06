Orion churches schedule Vacation Bible School

Mindy Carls

Churches in Orion and Osco are scheduling Vacation Bible School sessions.

Orion Community

“Rocky Railway: Jesus’ Power Pulls Us Through” is the theme of the 2022 Orion Community Vacation Bible School, which will be held from 9 a.m. to noon June 27 through July 1 at Orion United Methodist Church.

All area children, regardless of church affiliation, are invited to attend the non-denominational event. Activities are being planned for children who are 4 years old by Sept. 1 through children who are entering sixth grade this fall.

Registrations are being accepted through Friday, June 17. Because of the limited number of adult volunteers this year, VBS cannot accept late registration or first-day signups.

For a registration form, visit Orion United Methodist Church.

For more information, phone Tara Miller at (309) 738-5583 or Autumn Manning at 738-6515.

First Baptist, Orion

“Nazareth Village” is the theme of the free Vacation Bible School at First Baptist Church, Orion, from Monday, July 25, through Wednesday, July 27.

To register, visit the First Baptist Church, Orion, page on Facebook and look for the link to Vacation Bible School.

Osco

Osco Community Church will hold Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 31, through Thursday, Aug. 4.

The theme is “Spark Studios: Created in Christ, Designed for God’s Purpose,” based on Ephesians 2:10.

To register, visit oscochurch.org.