Pauline Swanson is artist of the month at RutabagA

Claudia Loucks

Pauline Swanson of Geneseo is an artist and author. A selection of her art work will be on display in the window at RutabagA Gallery, 108 North State St., in downtown Geneseo, during the month of June. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Swanson has compiled two volumes titled “My Artwork Legacy Vol. 1” and “My Artwork Legacy Vol. 2). She describes the books as “a compilation of what I have accomplished over the last 50 plus years.”

The books will be on display for visitors to view at RutabagA.

Her journey as an artist began in her senior year of high school and she said, “I have loved to draw ever since I could pick up a pencil, because a pencil was all I had access to in the beginning.”

She does not take any credit for her creative talent as an artist and said, “I can’t take any real credit for my art work talent. It is something that I was gifted with from God. My ability is a gift and I learn by doing.”

She works primarily in oils and admits her favorite subject is portraiture….”And that includes people and animals,” she said.

Swanson can often be found at the gallery working on her paintings.