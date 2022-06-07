Driver ticketed for Scotts Law, hits Henry County deputy's car

staff writer

East Moline, IL - On June 5, 2022, at approximately 6:13 p.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile post 32.5 in Henry County, involving an unoccupied Henry County Deputy squad car. The Henry County deputy was on scene of a previous crash, assisting with traffic control. The deputy’s squad car was stationary, with emergency lights activated, and unoccupied. At this time, a green Toyota Highlander, traveling eastbound on Interstate 80, failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and struck the rear end of the deputy’s squad car. No injuries were reported.

The driver of the green Toyota Highlander, a 34-year-old male of San Jose, CA, was charged with Scott’s Law-Improper Passing of Emergency Vehicle, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.

The ISP would like to remind the public of the requirements of Scott’s Law, otherwise known as the “Move Over” law. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down AND move over.