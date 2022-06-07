Geneseo Music Festival preview

Claudia Loucks

The month of June in Geneseo brings with it a long-standing tradition – the Geneseo Music Festival weekend.

The 2022 Music Festival, in its 54th year, will be from Friday, June 17, through Sunday, June 19. A Girls Night Out shopping event is planned as a lead-in to the weekend and will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, in Geneseo.

Zack Sullivan, executive director of the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, said, “The Geneseo Music Festival is a cornucopia of free family entertainment. We invite people to visit Geneseo for free summertime fun on Father’s Day weekend. Enjoy live music, craft vendors, food trucks, tractor displays and experience a classic Midwestern small town summertime festival at its finest.”

A complete schedule of events for the Music Fest weekend is available at the Chamber website at www.geneseo.org or by calling the Chamber office at 309-944-2686.

Residents and visitors are asked to be aware of street closures throughout the weekend.

The 2022 Geneseo Music Festival will feature its classic attractions, including the Music Fest Rotary Club Queen Pageant, Summertime Cookouts at City Park, and live music acts from Geneseo and the surrounding area.

Guests will notice an improvement with the Music Festival’s Art & Craft Fair, and Sullivan explained, “The Geneseo Chamber received a lot of feedback about the need to improve this aspect of the event. We have worked hard to bring in more than twice the vendors that were set up last year.”

There are more than 50 vendors confirmed for this year’s Music Festival Art & Craft Fair, he said.

Food trucks will be set up at City Park during the event, offering selections ranging from barbecues and lemon shake-ups to classic carnival food fare.

Other attractions to be showcased this year are the Geneseo Farmer’s Market, an Antique Engine and Tractor Display, and an outdoor movie presented by the Geneseo Park District.

Sounds of live music will be at various spots in Geneseo, and not only in City Park. A Party on the Patio with live music jams will be featured at In-A-Godda-Da-Vida Music from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 18. Live music can also be found at Geneseo Brewing Company and the Central Bank Pavilion.

A street dance will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. on June 18 at the Central Bank Pavilion, featuring live music from The Dawn.

On Sunday, June 19, the Gen-Air Park group will host its annual Father’s Day Fly-In – Drive-In Breakfast.

The weekend is bookended by two popular family-friendly parades – the Kiwanis Club’s Doo Dah Parade on Friday, June 17, and the annual Music Feat Father’s Day Parade at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 19. The Father’s Day Parade is sponsored by Geneseo Communications.

Sullivan expressed a special “thank you” to the gold level sponsors of the 2022 Geneseo Music Festival – Eye Surgeons Associates, Fareway Meat & Grocery, Farmers National Bank, Geneseo Communications and McDonald’s

THE SCHEDULE:

Thursday, June 16

-4 to 7 p.m. – Girls’ Night Out – downtown Geneseo.

Friday, June 17

-5:30 to 8 p.m. – Geneseo Rotary Cookout & Ice Cream Social – Geneseo City Park.

-6 p.m. – Kiwanis Club Annual Doo Dah Parade – downtown Geneseo.

-6 p.m. – SOS Youth Talent Show – City Park Bandshell.

-7 p.m. – Rotary Club-sponsored 2022 Queen Pageant - City Park bandshell.

-8 to 11 p.m. – Live music – Geneseo Brewing Company.

Saturday, June 18 – in Geneseo City Park Bandshell

-8:30 a.m. – Music Fest Flow Yoga presented by Geneseo Park District.

-10 a.m. – Jazzercise Strength – 45 min. in the Park – by Jazzercise.

-11:30 a.m. – Musical Memories Recital.

-2 p.m. – GHS Cheer Clinic.

-3 p.m. – CRASH Trash Can Band Clinic presented by Alan Kiser.

-4:30 p.m. – Chris Stevens & Friends.

-6 p.m. – The Moonlighters.

Saturday, June 18

-8 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Geneseo Farmer’s Market – North City Park.

-8 a.m. – 6 p.m. – AE&TA Tractor Display – North City Park.

-8 a.m. – Maple City 4 Run presented by Geneseo Rotary, starting at Geneseo Middle School.

-9 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Family Fest –with activities for the entire family (inflatables, fire truck sprinkler and more) presented by Geneseo Park District & Geneseo Fire Dept. – in Geneseo City Park.

-10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Live music – Party on the Patio – In-A-Godda-Da-Vida Music at 302 South State St.

-10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Geneseo Music Fest Art & Craft Fair – Geneseo City Park.

-11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – lunch cookout, sponsored by Ag Alumni and FFA – Geneseo City Park.

-12:30 p.m. – FFA Pedal Tractor Pull– Geneseo City Park – trophies sponsored by Clementz Farm.

-5 to 7 p.m. – Ice Cream Social - Geneseo Art League – Geneseo City Park.

-7 to 10 p.m. – Live music – Frankie Joe & Kinfolk – Geneseo Brewing Co.

-8 to 11 p.m. – Live music – Geneseo Music Festival Street Dance – featuring The Dawn - Central Bank Pavilion.

-8 p.m. – Outdoor Movie Series – “Encanto” – presented by the Geneseo Park District Foundation – Geneseo Park District Athletic Field.

Sunday, June 19

-7 – 11 a.m. – Fly-In/Drive-In Father’s Day Breakfast at Gen-Air Park.

-10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – Arts and Crafts Fair in City Park.

-10:30 a.m. – worship service – First Congregational United Church of Christ – Geneseo City Park Bandshell.

-11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Father’s Day Parade Staging – Geneseo High School Parking Lot.

-1 p.m. – 2022 Music Fest Father’s Day Parade – State St./downtown – parade sponsored by Geneseo Communications.

-2:30 p.m. – Live music – “River City 6” – City Park Bandshell.

-4 p.m. – Geneseo Music Fest concludes.