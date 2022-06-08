Henry County Board District 1 - Bob Wachtel

Mindy Carls

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters will elect 10 Henry County Board members in both districts. Each party can have up to 10 candidates on the ballot.

During the primary on Tuesday, June 28, Republicans in District 1 will have 12 names from which to choose 10 for the general election ballot.

The Henry County Republic and Kewanee Star-Courier have sent questionnaires to all 12 candidates and will print their responses as they are received. Candidates were asked to limit responses to 350 words. The papers reserve the right to edit for grammar and spelling.

I was born and raised in Geneseo. I graduated from Geneseo High School and then obtained degrees from Western Illinois University and Winona State University.

I taught business subjects, government and social sciences at Geneseo High School and Riverdale High School for about 25 years. I also coached wrestling and football .

I owned a painting business for several years and was an agent for Prudential of America, marketing insurance and investments for about 10 years.

I regularly volunteer at my church as an usher, served on the Parish Council, and did painting and service work for the church.

I joined the U.S. Army Reserves and proudly served six years as a supply specialist. I also was a Geneseo alderman for several years, serving on many committees such as finance, Police Commission, administrative and public works.

I’m running for the Henry County Board because I saw that there were some retirements from the board and I wanted to help continue the direction the board is going. Our current leadership and dedicated committee members have worked well together and I’d like to be part of that effort going forward.

My priorities are to have the county board continue to support law enforcement and staff, as well as all county employees.

Also, I’d like to keep a close eye on all we are facing with inflation and human and resource shortages and work to minimize the effect on us taxpayers. Also, knowing we have a very diverse county including farming, retail and manufacturing as well as citizenry, we need to consider all points of view on issues.

In summary, I would like to state that I believe our Henry County Board has done an excellent job of keeping our spending under control even during our challenging COVID situation. This is due to dedicated County employees performing very well, dedicated county board members working hard to make good decisions, and the Henry County Board leadership.

I hope to support our board in a constructive way and look forward to serving.