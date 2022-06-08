Henry County Board District 1 Kippy Breeden

Mindy Carls

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters will elect 10 Henry County Board members in both districts. Each party can have up to 10 candidates on the ballot.

During the primary on Tuesday, June 28, Republicans in District 1 will have 12 names from which to choose 10 for the general election ballot.

The Henry County Republic and Kewanee Star-Courier have sent questionnaires to all 12 candidates and will print their responses as they are received. Candidates were asked to limit responses to 350 words. The papers reserve the right to edit for grammar and spelling.

Name and hometown: Kippy Breeden, Geneseo.

Education: Cambridge High School, and Blackhawk College Travel School

Work and volunteer experiences: Travel Agent for over 30 years.

Why are you running for county board?

I am interested in local government and want to do my part in seeing how our tax money is spent. There are many projects we have been working on and I want the opportunity to see those completed.

What are three priorities for the county, and why?

1. HVAC in the courthouse and additional building upgrades to assure us that our historic building will be around for many years.

2. ARP Funds be used for important projects in Henry County.

3. The departments in the courthouse concerning budgets, staff and growth for our county.

What are three pressing issues facing the county, and why?

The same three issues that I listed as a priority.

What are three top priorities for the county budget, and why?

How to keep expenses down and services up. Encourage growth in our county.