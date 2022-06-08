Henry County Board District 1 - Mark Burton

Mindy Carls

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters will elect 10 Henry County Board members in both districts. Each party can have up to 10 candidates on the ballot.

During the primary on Tuesday, June 28, Republicans in District 1 will have 12 names from which to choose 10 for the general election ballot.

The Henry County Republic and Kewanee Star-Courier have sent questionnaires to all 12 candidates and will print their responses as they are received. Candidates were asked to limit responses to 350 words. The papers reserve the right to edit for grammar and spelling.

Name and hometown: Mark Burton, Geneseo.

Education: Graduated summa cum laude, Carmel High School, Carmel, Indiana. Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering, Purdue University. Master’s in Business Administration, University of Iowa. Certificate in Human Resources, Black Hawk College.

Work and volunteer experiences:

Henry County Board member, Finance Committee, Public Safety Committee chair.

Deere & Company, 38-plus years, various positions at John Deere Harvester, John Deere Davenport, and Corporate in Manufacturing Engineering, Mergers and Acquisitions, Human Resources, and Supply Management.

East Moline Public Library, Board member and board chair.

East Moline School Board, Board member and board president.

United Way of the Quad Cities, Board member, campaign cabinet, and board chair.

United Way of Illinois, Board chair.

Geneseo Township, trustee.

Geneseo First United Methodist Church, Church council member and chair.

Haars Farms, equipment operator.

Farm Rescue, equipment operator.

Why are you running for county board?

As an incumbent member of the board, I want to continue to provide my input, skills, experience, and leadership to the citizens of Henry County.

What are three priorities for the county, and why:

Public safety preparedness; keeping Henry County prepared for, and safe from, crime, disaster, and pandemic impacts.

Economic development and broadband capabilities; for sustained growth.

Preservation, improvement, and development of the Hennepin Canal corridor; a recreational and tourism gem.

What are three pressing issues facing the county, and why:

Continued economic development and fiscal responsibility; keep Equalized Assessed Valuations high and keep property tax rates low.

Complete major IT infrastructure and HVAC renovations to the courthouse; preserve it for future generations.

Compensation issues, wage and salary inflation, and supporting the county’s workforce; hiring the best and brightest at competitive rates.

What are three top priorities for the county budget, and why:

Monitor and manage impacts of inflation on county expense budgets; keep property tax rates in check.

Continued revenue growth from non-tax revenues — tipping fees, wind turbine taxes, etc.; reduce property tax burdens of home and business owners.

Execute fiscal integrity (balanced budgets) and financial responsibility; to keep Henry County a great place to live, work, play, and do business for generations to come.