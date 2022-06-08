Henry County Board District 1 - Tim Wells

Mindy Carls

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters will elect 10 Henry County Board members in both districts. Each party can have up to 10 candidates on the ballot.

During the primary on Tuesday, June 28, Republicans in District 1 will have 12 names from which to choose 10 for the general election ballot.

The Henry County Republic and Kewanee Star-Courier have sent questionnaires to all 12 candidates and will print their responses as they are received. Candidates were asked to limit responses to 350 words. The papers reserve the right to edit for grammar and spelling.

Name and hometown: Tim Wells, Geneseo, formerly Annawan

Education: Annawan High School. Western Illinois University, Bachelor of Science. Army Officer Basic, Army Advance Course.

Work and volunteer experiences:

John Deere Waterloo, John Deere PDW, John Deere Credit.

Brenton Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, First Midwest Bank.

Henry County Treasurer.

Henry County Economic Development, chair.

Workforce Development (three county), chair.

Henry County Board, chair.

Henry County 4-H Foundation, chair.

Why are you running for county board?

To have input into making Henry County better.

What are three priorities for the county?

Better budgeting, improve county policies, regional leader to be an example for other counties.

What are three pressing issues facing the county?

Budget, policy, leadership.

What are three top priorities for the county budget, and why:

Control excess funds to be fair to the taxpayer.

Retain good employees.

Balance expenses with proper forecasting and budgeting.