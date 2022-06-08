Orion School Board approves personnel changes - who's affected?

Mindy Carls

Personnel changes took up much of the Orion school board meeting on Wednesday, May 18.

The board accepted the resignation of Alicia Bakener as a kindergarten teacher at the end of this school year, and the resignations of Casey Adamson, eighth grade boys basketball coach, and Jessica Kettler, ESP childcare provider, both effective immediately.

Also accepted was the retirement request of C.R. Hanna Elementary School aide Dawn Coe effective at the end of 2022-23 year.

The board hired Meghan DeBaillie, Jyll Moore and Allison Meyers as elementary classroom teachers for this coming year. Meyers must obtain a provisional certificate through the Illinois School Board of Education.

Tracey Lau was hired to teach sixth grade math at Orion Middle School.

Coaches hired were Karlie Drish as assistant volleyball coach at Orion High School and Morgan Schroeder as cross country coach at OMS.

The board hired Camy Stone as a bus driver.

In other business

• The board learned OHS English teacher Andrew Lister had received the Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching.

• New custodial workers will be paid $15.50 per hour effective immediately.

• Overnight trips of less than 200 miles one way were approved for boys soccer, Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11, to Burlington, Iowa; girls basketball, Sunday, June 12, and Monday, June 13, to Jacksonville, and girls soccer, Friday, June 24, through Sunday, June 26, to Burlington.

• The board approved paying $1,235 to renew the OMS membership in the Illinois Elementary School Association. The fee covers cross country, boys and girls basketball, wrestling, volleyball and boys and girls track for seventh and eighth grade teams.

• Two OMS musicians, flutist Carson Turnquist and vocalist Grace Kilker received Best of the Day awards at the IESA contest.

• Fees for each building will remain the same with two exceptions. The mileage reimbursement will increase 2.5 cents to 58.5 cents per mile, and the OMS yearbook cost will drop $5 to $25 per book.