Candidate for 14th Judicial Circuit Judge - Lance Camp

Mindy Carls

This year voters will fill the Henry County Circuit Judge vacancy.

Lance Camp and Colby Hathaway are vying in the June 28 primary for the Republican spot on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The Henry County Republic and Kewanee Star-Courier have sent questionnaires to both candidates and will print their responses as they are received. Candidates were asked to limit responses to 350 words. The papers reserve the right to edit for grammar and spelling.

My wife Katelyn and I live in Atkinson with our children, Milo (3) and Ryan (1-1/2).

Education:

University of Illinois, B.S. in Agriculture.

Southern Illinois University School of Law, J.D.

Work and volunteer experiences:

I am the Henry County Public Defender. I have handled thousands of cases and have conducted a multitude of jury trials and hearings.

Previously, I spent about a decade as a private attorney. I have extensive experience in almost all of the types of cases a judge is likely to hear.

Henry County Public Safety Sales Tax Committee to benefit the Henry County Sheriff's Office, chairman.

Henry County Bar Association, president

First Lutheran Church in Geneseo, Administrative Council president.

Author and host of approximately 30 charity trivia nights.

Previously: Henry County Republican Central Committee, first vice president and Cornwall Township precinct committeeman.

Kewanee YMCA and Growth, Inc., board member.

Why are you running for circuit judge?

My vast and balanced legal experience in both civil and criminal law and my familiarity with the Henry County Court Systems make me the best candidate. Our small town values deserve a place in our Courts to ensure Henry County stays a safe place for our families.

What are your top three priorities for the office, and why?

1. Help establish Veterans, Drug, and Mental Health Courts to divert those with underlying issues into specialty courts to try to resolve those issues outside of the normal criminal justice system.

2. To ensure an elected Henry County judge presides over family law cases to make sure our values are reflected in those important decisions.

3. Help maintain the efficiency of our Courts to benefit everyone who has a case in Henry County.

What are three pressing issues facing circuit judges, and why?

1. The Pre-Trial Reform law will limit our judges’ ability to detain criminals.

2. The meth plague destroys communities. Drugs create a host of criminal issues beyond possession charges, including theft, burglary, and fraud.

3. The liberal legislature regulates our judges so they are limited in their ability to act, as we, the voters, would like them to act.

What is your judicial philosophy?

Every person who comes before me will have a fair and unbiased hearing and receive a decision based on the facts as they are applied to the law.