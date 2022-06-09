Candidate for 14th Judicial seat - Colby Hathaway

Mindy Carls

This year voters will fill the Henry County Circuit Judge vacancy.

Colby Hathaway and Lance Camp are vying in the June 28 primary for the Republican spot on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The Henry County Republic and Kewanee Star-Courier have sent questionnaires to both candidates and will print their responses as they are received. Candidates were asked to limit responses to 350 words. The papers reserve the right to edit for grammar and spelling.

Name and hometown: Colby Hathaway, Kewanee

Education:

Northern Illinois University, Law

University of Illinois, Political Science

Galva High School

Work and Volunteer Experience:

Current:

Henderson County State’s Attorney

Member, Board of Governors, Office of Illinois State’s Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor

Board Member, YMCA of Kewanee

Previous:

Attorney, Meyer Capel

Attorney, Barash & Everett

Intern, The White House

Intern, Republican National Committee

Why are you running for circuit judge?

To ensure Henry County remains a safe place to raise our families.

What are your top three priorities for office, and why?

Provide appropriate criminal sentencing. Judges have a broad range of discretion when sentencing criminal defendants under Illinois law. I’ve prosecuted over 10,000 cases as a state’s attorney, ranging from traffic tickets to first degree murder. I know the applicable law, the values of our community, and will find the appropriate balance of punishment and rehabilitation under the given circumstances.

Protect your constitutional rights. In recent years, we’ve seen the legislative and executive branches extend their reach and agendas further into our children’s schools, our businesses, and our personal lives. The judicial branch plays an important role in providing a check on unconstitutional overreach.

Run an efficient court system. As the only candidate with experience in civil practice, criminal defense, and as a prosecutor, I’ve handled almost every type of case that comes before a circuit judge. I’ll ensure cases on my docket move through the system efficiently.

What are three pressing issues facing circuit judges, and why?

The SAFE-T Act will eliminate cash bail on January 1, 2023. As a state’s attorney, I strongly opposed this legislation along with many others in law enforcement. As circuit judge, I will implement the law as written, but there are substantial problems that will need to be addressed by the court system.

Methamphetamine is widely available and highly addictive. I’ve prosecuted these cases since 2016 and understand when a defendant should be sentenced to probation, drug court, county jail, or prison.

Henry County needs a drug court. I worked to establish the Warren/Henderson Drug Court. I will use that experience to help bring a drug court to Henry County.

What is your judicial philosophy?

I will exercise judicial restraint and provide a fair and impartial courtroom.

Additional comments:

I’m proud to be endorsed by numerous elected state’s attorneys, sheriffs, and circuit clerks. More information is available at www.hathaway4hcjudge.com.