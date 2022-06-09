Geneseo-Atkinson Food pantry taking donations of school supplies

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo-Atkinson Food Pantry is giving free school supplies to students in the Geneseo School District. To sign up to receive the supplies, contact the Food Pantry at 309-944-3165 or email geneseopantry1@gmail.com.

These school supplies are needed at the Food Pantry: Baby Wipes ( 80 count); Scientific calculator; Clorox or Lysol wipes; Ear buds with straight plug; Headphones with straight plug; Elmer’s Extreme Glue Stick; Package graph paper; Paper plats (light duty 100 count), plastic supply box (8” x 5”); Post It notes (4” x 4”): Spiral notebooks (wide-ruled, 100 pages); Spiral notebooks (3 subject); Ziploc bags (gallon, quart, and sandwich size).

School supply donations may be mailed or dropped off at the Geneseo-Atkinson Food Pantry, 620 West Main St., Geneseo IL 61254. Donations also may be left in the red donation box in the entryway at Geneseo Fareway, 540 Pritchard Dr., Geneseo; or at Inspire Continuing Care, located in the VIC building at 218 South State in Geneseo.