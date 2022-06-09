Henry County Board candidate District 1 - Arthur Fanter

Mindy Carls

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters will elect 10 Henry County Board members in both districts. Each party can have up to 10 candidates on the ballot.

During the primary on Tuesday, June 28, Republicans in District 1 will have 12 names from which to choose 10 for the general election ballot.

The Henry County Republic and Kewanee Star-Courier have sent questionnaires to all 12 candidates and will print their responses as they are received. Candidates were asked to limit responses to 350 words. The papers reserve the right to edit for grammar and spelling.

Name and hometown: Arthur Fanter, Coal Valley. I’m an East Moline kid.

Education and work: United Township High School, Black Hawk College, St. Ambrose Bachelor of Arts, Northern Illinois Master of Business Administration.

Four years in the U.S. Air Force as a medic. Worked my way through education as a chemist, machinist, school bus driver, tech rep and project manager.

Went to work for the U.S. Army as a contracting officer; planned acquisitions, made source selection decisions and signed my name obligating the government. Worked as the Army's contracting officer for the United Kingdom and Scandinavia. Had Army Material Command oversight for all contracts in the European Theater. For two years ran the Procurement Branch for Government Contracting in Korea. Managed major projects in Japan and Kuwait.

Why are you running for county board?

Want to help Henry County.

What are three priorities for the county, and why?

Getting, managing and keeping good people.

Management effectiveness.

Long-term planning.

What are three pressing issues facing the county, and why?

Communicating board issues to residents.

Getting citizens involved.

Infrastructure.

What are three top priorities for the county budget, and why?

Balancing short-term and long-term funding management.

Law enforcement, safety, security and personnel.

Getting internet to as many as possible.

Additional comment:

Hope to learn a LOT!