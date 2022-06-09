Henry County Board Candidate for District 1 - Tim Yager

Mindy Carls

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters will elect 10 Henry County Board members in both districts. Each party can have up to 10 candidates on the ballot.

During the primary on Tuesday, June 28, Republicans in District 1 will have 12 names from which to choose 10 for the general election ballot.

The Henry County Republic and Kewanee Star-Courier have sent questionnaires to all 12 candidates and will print their responses as they are received. Candidates were asked to limit responses to 350 words. The papers reserve the right to edit for grammar and spelling.

Name and hometown: Tim Yager, Geneseo

Education: Bachelor of Science degree from Illinois State University

Work and volunteer experiences:

I worked at Geneseo Communications following college. I was President and CEO of iPCS, Inc. a publicly traded cellular company. I was subsequently President and CEO of Revol Wireless.

I continued to farm throughout my corporate employment and have been farming full time in Henry County for the last seven years. I am currently on the Henry County Farm Bureau Board.

I was on the board of Breakthrough Urban Ministries, a homeless shelter in East Garfield Park, Ill. I was a Deacon at Village Church of Barrington.

Why are you running for county board?

I believe my farming and business experience provide me with the background to be an effective advocate for the taxpayers of Henry County.

What are three priorities for the county, and why?

My top priorities are to be fiscally conservative on behalf of Henry County taxpayers, focus on the budget and hold stakeholders responsible to the budget and promote growth for the county.

What are three pressing issues facing the county, and why?

There are several pressing issues for the county including maintenance of the courthouse and other county assets and dealing with the current inflationary environment.

What are three top priorities for the county budget, and why?

Budget priorities should be to be fiscally responsible, maintain the courthouse and other assets of the county and promote growth.