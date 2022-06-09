Henry County Board District 1 - Jim Thompson

Mindy Carls

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters will elect 10 Henry County Board members in both districts. Each party can have up to 10 candidates on the ballot.

During the primary on Tuesday, June 28, Republicans in District 1 will have 12 names from which to choose 10 for the general election ballot.

The Henry County Republic and Kewanee Star-Courier have sent questionnaires to all 12 candidates and will print their responses as they are received. Candidates were asked to limit responses to 350 words. The papers reserve the right to edit for grammar and spelling.

Name and hometown: James Thompson. I grew up in Rock Island and Hanna Township. I presently reside in Hanna Township on the mighty Rock River. I live in the house built by my parents on the street named for my grandfather. I consider Colona and Cleveland my hometowns.

Education: I graduated from Rock Island Sr. High School. I attended Los Angeles Jr. College and the University of Southern California.

Work and volunteer experiences:

I honorably served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. I am a retired law enforcement officer. I served 30 years with the California Highway Patrol.

I am an elected trustee on the Hanna Township Board.

Why are you running for county board?

To continue to serve the residents of Henry County. I am a conservative and believe in conservative government action.

What are three priorities for the county, and why?

Public safety, control spending, reduce taxes.

What are pressing issues facing the county, and why?

The pandemic and being prepared for the next medical issues that may occur in the future.

Providing our law enforcement officers and firefighting agencies with the training and equipment necessary to protect our residents.

What are top priorities for the county budget, and why?

Our budget should be focused on the listed issues as well as assisting those individuals that are incapable of caring for themselves. We also have a crucial repair project in progress to maintain our county courthouse and correctional facility.

These essential repairs will need to continue to be funded.

Additional comments

If elected I would be proud to serve as a member of the team supporting the residents of Henry County.