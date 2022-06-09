Orion Music Booster sponsor bus trip to "Wicked"

Mindy Carls

Orion Music Boosters is sponsoring a chartered bus trip to see the hit Broadway in Chicago show “Wicked” on Sunday, Nov. 6.

Area residents are invited to join Orion High School and Orion Middle School students on the trip to Chicago. The bus will leave Orion Middle School at 8:30 a.m. and return around 8:30 p.m.

Passengers will pay for lunch at Oakbrook Center and for supper on the way home.

Ticket purchases are due Friday, July 1. The price includes a “Wicked” show ticket and a seat on an Act II Transportation coach bus.

OMS and OHS students can use money from their student trip accounts for the tickets.

Only 49 tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis. None of the purchase money will be donated to Orion Music Boosters, but the group will welcome donations during the trip.

To pay by check, mail it to Orion Music Boosters, P.O. Box 971, Orion IL 61273 with the buyer’s name, cell number, e-mail address and age. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or another adult who will be responsible for them during the trip.

To pay by credit card through PayPal, visit www.paypal.me/OMBWickedshowtrip140/140. Enter your name, cell number, e-mail address and age.

Ticketholders must abide by any COVID-19 testing, vaccination and mask requirements in effect with Act II Transportation and Broadway in Chicago.

For more information, phone Autumn Manning, Orion Music Boosters treasurer, at (309) 738-6515 or send a message to autumnmanning@hotmail.com.