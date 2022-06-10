Cambridge Village Board approves appropriations ordinance

After a public hearing prior to the regular board meeting, Cambridge Village board members approved the 2022-2023 appropriations ordinance.

The ordinance lists expenditures at $3,739,476 which includes $1,736,878 in the general fund; $1,097,661 in water and sewer; $789,800 in the TIF Fund, and $115,137 in the motor fuel fund.

By approving the appropriations ordinance, the village will now have a surplus dollar amount in the four operating funds.

Steve Brown, village administrator, said, “We worked very hard on this budget for several months to make sure we are being fiscally responsible as well as maintaining our infrastructure and public needs.”

The board also approved the Motor Fuel Tax Obligation Retirement Resolution in the amount of $34,727.20 for payment of North Street General Obligation Bond.

Board members also recognized graduating senior Lucas Kessinger who has served as a village intern during the school year. The board previously recognized graduating senior Molly Bennett, who also served as a village intern during the school year.

In other business, the board approved a three-year electrical pumping contract for village facilities with Direct Energy, Pittsburgh, PA, which submitted the lowest bid for the work.

The board also:

-Appointed Leonard Guild, Cambridge, as the new Emergency Service and Disaster director.

-Approved paying for a part time police training class in exchange for that officer to work part time for the Village of Cambridge.

-Approved purchasing sound equipment for the band shell in College Square Park at a cost of $14,000 from Sweet Water Online Music Supply. The purchase includes equipment needed for stage performances in the park.

-Approved closing a portion of Upper Street and Beer Tent hours for the week of the Henry County Fair – June 15-19.

-Approved a $500 Improvement Grant for the Cambridge Community Garden.