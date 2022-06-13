Bishop Hill exhibit contains rarely seen items from past

staff writer

Rarely Seen Treasures from the Attic: Part Två is the new summer exhibit opening at the Steeple Building Museum in Bishop Hill, IL on June 20, 2022. The Bishop Hill Heritage Association will be exhibiting various objects that has been donated to us during the past 10 years. The BHHA has never displayed these artifacts before! Some of these items include an 18th century Swedish corner cabinet, World War I memorabilia, and much more. This exhibit contains objects from United States, Swedish, Illinois, and Bishop Hill history. Steeple Building Museum hours are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 3 p.m. The exhibition ends October 28, 2022. For more information, please contact the BHHA at bhha@mymctc.net, 309 927-3899, and www.bishophillheritage.org.