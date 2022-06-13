What concerns did the Geneseo School Board address? Who's sponsoring which club?
The Geneseo School Board Met Thursday June 9. Members Kyle Ganassin and Barry Snodgrass were absent.
James Thompson of Colona commented during the public comments portion of the meeting that the recent shootings in Texas impacted him, and that anything necessary to keep kids safe in the school environment should be done or purchased without hesitation. He also talked about the safety of kids on the busses, and stated that a review of safety procedures would be in order there as well. Board member Bill Menendez echoed the sentiment that "the 15 minutes after school can be the most frightening."
Julie Moore also brought an issue to the board. Her son is entering college, and had been given inclusion and diversity training. She brought up Critical Race Theory, which is the program her son was given the diversity training on. Critical Race Theory is not taught in Geneseo schools. Moore stated that this kind of education, as well as sex education was best left to families to address, and not teachers in school.
Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh stated that even though school is out, the buildings are still bustling with activity. Summer maintenance has begun, as well as projects that were scheduled for the summer months. Summer school is in session, and seems to be well attended. Summer sports camps are in full swing.
Ground breaking on the Vocational Center is on track for October, as Brumbaugh has been signing contracts, getting ready to start the project.
In accordance with some legislative changes in schools policy for RTO, (Restraint and Time Out ), several changes to the existing policy was made, focusing more on the de-escalation of a situation, and calming the student, rather than on isolation and time out.
Tim Gronski also looked at the end of the year budget, noting that the expenses were all on track with the exception of a 14% increase in insurance. Reputedly cyber liability insurance is driving the price of premiums up.
Three late resignations resulted in teaching openings in a high school counselor, a high school science teacher and a middle school Spanish teacher.
The Board approved the following hiring and resignations in the District.
New hires and appointments
Alyson Anton GHS Co Facilitator BLT
Sara Bertelsen GHS Robotics
Sara Bertelsen Millikin Elementary STEM Summer School Teacher
Steve Brucher GHS Ping Pong Club
Sarah Degarmo GHS Link Crew
Sarah Degarmo GHS Robotics
Joseph DePauw GHS Musical: Director
Joseph DePauw GHS Fall Play Director
Taylor DeSplinter Southwest Elementary Math Instructional Aide
Michelle Glazier GHS Long Term Spanish
Michelle Glazier GMS Long Term Sub 7th Grade Math
Jessica Haars GMS BLT Member
Christy Herlyn GMS Builders Club
Jennifer Johnson GMS Head Girls Softball Coach
Keith Kennett GHS Radio Club
Meaghon Kuster GMS Study Hall Para Aide/supervision and clerical
Elizabeth Loftus Northside Elementary Playground Supervisor
Ramiro Martinez GHS Drumline Instructor
Kate Reed GMS BLT Member
Javier Reyes GMS 6th Grade Spanish Teacher
Carolyn Rusk GMS Assistant Girls Softball Coach
Dawn Sheddan GHS Special Olympics
Andrea Snook GHS Link Crew
Nicholas Verbeck GHS Bass Fishing
Megan Verstraete Special Olympics Sponsor
Jenny Young GHS BLT Member
Resignations/Leaves/Retirements
Alexandria Ator GHS Counselor, resignation effective end of school year 2021-22
Patricia Graves GMS Spanish Teacher, resignation effective end of school year 2021-22
Michael Harrington GMS Track Coach, resignation effective end of season 2021-22
Ashley N. Morey District Instructional Coach, leave effective November 2022 (30 days)
Claire Nichols GHS Science Teacher, resignation effective end of school year 2021-22
Karen Ross Food Service, resignation effective end of school year 2021-22