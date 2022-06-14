Orion baseball named All-Conference

Mindy Carls

After winning the Three Rivers West baseball championship, Orion landed four players on the All-Conference first team.

The players were Quinn Hoftender, Drake Gunn, Cole Kratzberg and Chance Stropes.

First team, second team and honorable mention lists are below with conference standings for both the West and East divisions.

WEST DIVISION

First team

Orion — Senior pitcher Quinn Hoftender, junior catcher Drake Gunn, junior infielder Cole Kratzberg (unanimous selection), senior outfielder Chance Stropes (unanimous selection).

Erie-Prophetstown — Senior pitcher Austin Cole, senior infielder Kolby Franks (unanimous selection), senior outfielder Mason Misfeldt.

Riverdale — Senior pitcher Kye Smeltzy, senior pitcher Gage Hugart, senior infielder Zach Duke, sophomore infielder Dawson Peterson (unanimous selection), senior utility player Ryan Showalter.

Sherrard — Freshman pitcher Aidan Terronez, sophomore infielder Broc DeHamer, senior outfielder Clayton Matkovic.

Second team

Orion — Junior outfielder Andrew Meiresonne.

Erie-Prophetstown — Senior pitcher Conner Meadows, sophomore infielder Reece Duncan.

Monmouth-Roseville — Junior infielders Silas Braun, Creighton Johnson.

Morrison — Sophomore pitcher Brenden Martin.

Riverdale — Junior catcher Trent Doty, junior outfielder Carson Dalaska.

Rockridge — Sophomore pitcher Brendan Price, junior infielder Tyler Thiem, junior outfielder Kameron Bohnsack.

Sherrard — Senior pitcher Brennan Welch, junior utility player Gage Carter.

Honorable mention

Orion — Junior infielder Alex Edwards, junior utility player Connor Green.

Erie-Prophetstown — Senior outfielder Connor Sibley.

Morrison — Senior catcher Mason Dykstra, junior infielder Danny Mouw, senior outfielder Payton Decker.

Riverdale — Senior infielder Sam Willems, sophomore outfielder Maddox McWilliams.

Rockridge — Senior pitcher Tyler Hendley, senior infielder Kaden Hall, freshman Cael Kuster, senior outfielder Jaxon Brokaw, senior utility player Nolan Thomas.

Sherrard — Sophomore catcher Aiden Switzer