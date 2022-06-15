Galva's Super 8 is open for business

Carol Townsend

The Galva “Super 8” motel will be officially open by this week-end according to owner Jay Patel Monday night.

Several months ago when Patel purchased the motel, he said he was going to change from Super 8 to Econo Lodge but said Monday night the Galva motel will remain the Galva Super 8.

Breakfast will be served from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. every morning. The banquet room can be rented by contacting the motel and you may bring in food for reception, anniversaries, birthday parties, showers, etc.

Two rooms in the motel have jacuzzis in them. Ten rooms are larger and have kitchenettes. There are vending machines and an ice machine.

Check in is 3 p.m. and check out is 11 a.m. The front desk will be closed from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. but you may still book a room by calling 309-932-2841.

In the future, Patel said he plans on a grand opening and also plans for a lounge and slots but that takes time for permits.