News Briefs

Geneseo Republic

Bureau County Fair Queen Pageant invites area girls

The Bureau County Fair Queen Pageant invites girls from surrounding counties to pick up application packets for the event, which will be held Sunday August 7. Girls can compete in three categories. Little Miss ages 6-8, Junior Miss ages 12-14, and Bureau County Queen ages 16 but no older than 21 by Jan 25, 2023. Intereseted parties can obtain more information by calling 309-507-2596 or emailing: bureaucountyfairqueenpageant@gmail.com

Geneseo Church to host "Classics in the Park"

The First Congregational United Church of Christ will present a series of three concerts at the bandshell in Geneseo City Park. These concerts are free to the public, bring lawn chairs, a blanket, picnic and beverages to enjoy live classical music.

Sunday June 28 - Classical Guitar with Dana Starkell

Sunday July 31 - Randall Hall & Robert Elfine, saxophone and piano

Sunday August 28 - Music to Remember, string trio

First Congregational UCC to hold worship service at Music Fest

The First Congregational United Church of Christ will hold a non-denominational service Sunday June 19 in the band shelter at Geneseo City Park at 10:20 am. Pastor Stuart Shoup will be speaking on the theme of Songs & the Psalms.

Walnut 5K Walk/Run for ALS

The Walnut 5K Run/Walk for ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) will be Saturday, July 2, 2022. This is the same weekend as Walnut Days Celebration. Our run/walk starts at 8:00 a.m. in front of the Bureau Valley Elementary Walnut Campus. Entry fee is $20 if received by June 24. T-shirts guaranteed to all who register by June 24. $25 entry fees for race day registration will be from 6:45-7:45 a.m. prior to race. Trophies awarded to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place overall male and female, and medals to top 3 in age groups (male & female); 13 age groups including a stroller/wheelchair group. Trophies to first male and female Walnut finishers. Walkers are encouraged to participate. Contact Brad Monier, Co-Race Director, to request an entry form or link to online registration/donation page at 815-303-9346 or email walnut5kals@gmail.com.

First Baptist Church of Galva sponsoring Yard Sale

First Baptist Church of Galva is having their annual Yard Sale on Friday & Saturday, June 17 & 18, beginning at 8 AM - 4 PM at the Galva Legion, on Route 34 West (45 Wallace St. Items will be "sold" by donation only - whatever you feel it is worth! We are also accepting sale donations - call the church at 309-932-2713 if you have an item that needs to be picked up or for drop-off times. There will be homemade fruit pies of various kinds for sale at $12 each.

Richmond Hill schedules auditions for October production

Richmond Hill Players will hold an extra audition day on Saturday, June 25 from 1-3pm at the Barn Theatre in Geneseo. The audition consists of cold readings from the script; no experience is required.

This audition is to complete the cast search for RHP’s October thriller, “The Uninvited” by Tim Kelly, adapted from a novel by Dorothy McCardle. The show is directed by John Donald O’Shea; it runs from September 29- October 2 and October 6-9. Rehearsals are set to begin August 8. Four roles remain to be filled.

For questions or additional information, please contact the director, John Donald O'Shea: 309-269-1778.