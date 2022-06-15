Orion softball players named All-Conference

Mindy Carls

Orion softball players Ella Sundberg and Lainey Kunert received recognition when Three Rivers West coaches voted on All-Conference lists at the end of the 2022 season.

First team, second team and honorable mention lists are below with conference standings for both the West and East divisions.

WEST DIVISION

First team

Erie-Prophetstown — Junior pitcher Aylah Jones (unanimous selection), senior outfielder Jaden Johnson (unanimous), senior outfielder Emma Davis.

Riverdale — Sophomore pitcher Addie Secker (unanimous), junior infielder Alivia Bark, freshman utility player Olivia Mabeus (unanimous).

Rockridge — Sophomore pitcher Kendra Lewis (unanimous), senior catcher Bailah Bognar, senior infielder Lexi Hines, junior infielder Payton Brown (unanimous), junior outfielder Kori Needham (unanimous).

Sherrard — Junior pitcher Carly Anderson (unanimous), junior infielder Teagan Nees.

Second team

Orion — Junior infielder Ella Sundberg.

Erie-Prophetstown — Senior infielder Mya Jones.

Monmouth-Roseville — Junior pitcher Ailexa Hunter, senior outfielder Karleigh Ashby.

Morrison — Sophomore pitcher Jordan Eads, freshman pitcher Bella Duncan.

Riverdale — Freshman catcher Brecklin DeLaRosa.

Rockridge — Senior infielder Taylor Sedam, senior outfielder Keaton Frere.

Sherrard — Freshman pitcher Danni Neppl, senior infielder Bella Dean, freshman outfielder Savannah Hauger, junior utility player Ashley Russell.

Honorable mention

Orion — Freshman outfielder Lainey Kunert.

Erie-Prophetstown — Sophomore catcher Sydney Schwartz.

Monmouth-Roseville — Senior infielder Carlee Wooddell.

Morrison — Junior pitcher Marissa Folkers.

Riverdale — Sophomore infielder Lexi Duke, senior outfielder Jordan Bull-Welch.

Rockridge — Junior infielder Cierra Bush.

Sherrard — Sophomore infielder Ava Hartman, junior infielder Makenna Blackwell.

Final standings

Varsity — 1st, Rockridge 11-0. 2nd, Erie-Prophetstown 9-2. 3rd, Sherrard 7-4. 4th, Riverdale 6-5. 5th, Morrison 2-6. 6th, Monmouth-Roseville 1-9. 7th, Orion 1-11.

Soph — 1st, Rockridge 10-1. 2nd, Sherrard 9-1. 3rd, Morrison 8-5. 4th, Riverdale 4-5. 5th, Erie-Prophetstown 4-6-1. 6th, Orion 3-7. 7th, Monmouth-Roseville 1-5.

EAST DIVISION

First team

Bureau Valley — Freshman pitcher Madison Smith, senior infielder Tyra Sayler.

Kewanee — Junior pitcher Makaela Salisbury, senior catcher Lainey Kelly, junior infielder Marissa Stevens, junior outfielder McKensey Stontz.

Mendota — Senior pitcher Paige Manning, junior infielder Katie Jenner.

Peru St. Bede — Senior pitcher Payge Pyszka, sophomore catcher Bella Pinter, senior infielder Ryan Stoudt (unanimous), junior outfielder Addie Bontz (unanimous), sophomore utility player Reagan Stoudt (unanimous).

Princeton — Senior pitcher Katie Bates (unanimous), senior infielder Mckenzie Hecht (unanimous), senior outfielder Taylor Wetsel.

Sterling Newman — Sophomore pitcher Ady Waldschmidt (unanimous), sophomore outfielder Madison Duhon.

Second team

Bureau Valley — Freshman infielder Lesleigh Maynard.

Hall — Senior pitcher Maggie Fillippini.

Kewanee — Senior pitcher Kendal Bennison.

Mendota — Junior outfielder Emma Schultz.

Newman — Junior catcher Carlin Brady, sophomore infielder Jess Johns.

Princeton — Senior catcher Olivia Alter, freshman infielder Kelsea Klingenberg, senior outfielder Hannah Muehlschlegel.

St. Bede — Sophomore infielder Ella Hermes, senior outfielder Grace Maschmann, junior utility player Madelyn Torrance.

Honorable mention

Bureau Valley — Senior catcher Darla Kepner.

Kewanee — Senior outfielder Rachel Brown.

Mendota — Senior outfielder Zoey Finely.

Newman — Sophomore outfielder Sophia Ely.

Princeton — Senior infielder Libby Boyles, senior infielder Abby Peterson, senior outfielder Rilee Sterling.

St. Bede — Sophomore infielder Reagan Stoudt.

Final standings

Varsity — 1st, St. Bede 10-2. 2nd, Princeton 9-3. 3rd, Kewanee 8-4. 4th (tie), Bureau Valley 5-7, Mendota 5-7, Newman 5-7. 7th, Hall 0-12.

Soph — No records because many games were not played or not completed.