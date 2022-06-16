Dan D. Outdoors

Dan Dauw

Senior Fishing Derby

Don’t forget! The Geneseo Izaak Walton League’s annual “Senior Fishing Derby” is Saturday, June 18, 2022. It is for ages 55 to 100. It starts at 8 and ends at 10:30 a.m. It will be held at the Ikes Park, 1 mile north of Geneseo. Bait supplied by Carbon Cliff Bait & Tackle. Prize for the most fish over 6” and a prize for the longest fish caught over 6”. Door prizes, too! You do not need a fishing license. It’s all free!

Maple City Band

Lorna and I thank Maestro Alan Kiser, Fred Kiser and the Maple City Band for their tribute to our 50th wedding anniversary. It was a great surprise to also have our two kids and oldest grandson there, too! It was a wonderful evening, for sure! The MCB will again be performing next Tuesday, June 21st, at the Geneseo City Park. The concert starts at 7 p.m.

Oh, Canada

I hope to be catching lots of walleyes this coming week in Ontario. There will be four of us and we’ve been fishing Bluffy Lake enough times that we should do good. I shudder to think what the gas bill will be “to & from” Canada. I got my 8 day Sport Fishing license and Outdoors Card on-line for a total of $71.13. At the border this year you had to have to completed a ArriveCAN within 72 hours. It is because of Covid 19. Because of the invasive “jumping worm” we cannot bring nightcrawlers across the border into Canada. Bummer!! As we go there every other year this might be my last Canada adventure. There comes a time when one can only savor the memories, but that’s how the ballgame’s played. If you would like a nice, small resort on Bluffy Lake I would recommend Bluffy Lake Lodge, Ear Falls, Ontario. If you want more info call Donna deNeui on her cell at (218) 536-0567. Her and husband, Dean, are very nice folks. You can also go on-line, Bluffy Lake, Ontario, Canada, for more info.

Illinois Fishing Regs.

The new “Illinois Fishing 2022 Regulation Information Booklet” is now available at Carbon Cliff Bait & Tackle. It is free and contains a lot of good fishing information from A to Z. The booklet is good through March 31, 2023.

President Biden

Now I didn’t vote for the gentleman, but I honestly don’t see him maintaining his last two years as President. He is the same age as I am and I know I’m missing the boat more than ever. To me, Trump, age 76, got a bit too squirrely his last year as President. Yes, he did accomplish a lot, but too many times I wanted to yell at him to, “Shut the heck up!” I’d like to see some younger Republican and Democrat individuals run for the top office. The problem is it all comes down to: ca-chink, ca-chink, ca-chink to make it to the finish line.

Gun Issue

It will be interesting to see what new firearm legislation both parties come to an agreement on. If anyone thinks current owners of AR-15 and AK-47 rifles are going to turn them in, I doubt that is going to happen. Those two types of firearms are not cheap. Maybe a “buy back” system would change some minds. As to high-capacity magazines, what is to stop some wacko from carrying two or three extra magazines? I am for only allowing individuals age 21 or older to purchase an AR-15 or AK-47. I think a universal background check on a person wishing to purchase a firearm would be okay if done in a timely manner. There are some good ways to not infringe on the 2nd Amendment and still help slow down senseless killings. If you believe the press, 43% of Americans own a firearm. Let’s hope our politicians can reach a fair compromise.

Joke

A group of tourists visited a crocodile farm. The owner of the place made a bold proposal. “Whoever dares to jump into the water, swims to shore, and survives, I will give that person $1,000,000. Suddenly, a man named Dale Collis of Galva, IL, jumped into the water, desperately swam, and made it to shore as he was chased by the crocodiles. The owner announced, “We have a brave winner!” One person said to Collis, “Wow, you were very brave to have jumped into the water!” To which Collis replied, “I didn’t jump, someone pushed me!” His wife, Sharon, smiled! The moral of the story is behind every successful man, there’s a woman who pushes him!