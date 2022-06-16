Galva's gnome has new home

Carol Townsend

Galva’s gnome has a new permanent home. The former gnome sat on South Exchange Street between two buildings for years and was a town landmark. Several years ago, the gnome was stolen and then returned. The gnome was replaced with a new one but after the buildings were tore down, the gnome lost his home. He now has a new home, in front of City Hall on Northwest 4th Avenue.

The new gnome was carved by Dan Hoffman and donated by the Al DeCrane family. Oscar’s Auto Body of Galva put several clear coats on him so he will be protected in the weather.

Kewish Concrete of Galva put the cement in and Galva: Ready to Grow planted the flowers. Stop by and see him when you pay your water bill. He also is visible at night as his lantern has a solar light in it.