Geneseo Community Choir performance June 29

Claudia Loucks

The Community Choir of Geneseo will present their 14th annual concert, “Remembering…Thankful!” at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, in the Geneseo High School Fine Arts Facility Concert Hall. The Community Choir and the Children’s Choir will join forces to sing “All is Well” and “Oklahoma.”

The Community Choir, directed by Pam Edwards, will perform “Vive L’ Amour,” “For the Beauty of the Earth,” “In the Mood,” “Thankful,” and “Anything You Can Do.”

The Children’s Choir will sing “To Music,” “I Love a Piano,” and “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” The Children’s Choir directors are Pam Edwards and Amy Croft. They will be assisted by Denise Eiker.

Vocal soloists and ensembles, in addition to instrumentalists and dancers, will be featured in both choirs. The choirs will be honoring the memory of former participants, Mary Hughes and Norma and Bob Daniels.

Admission to the concert is $5 for kindergarten through 12th grade; $7 for ages 18 and older; and free for children under five.

Anyone interested in donating to the Community Choir music education scholarship endowment fund may send their gifts to Quad Cities Community Foundation, 852 Middle Rd., Ste. 100, Bettendorf, IA 52722.