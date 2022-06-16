Geneseo DAR presents community service award

Claudia Loucks

John Swan recently was presented with the 2022 Geneseo Chapter DAR National Community Service Award. The Award includes a certificate and a pin.

The purpose of the Community Service Award is to recognize worthy local people from a variety of walks of life for outstanding achievements in educational, humanitarian, patriotic, historical or citizenship endeavors.

Swan was credited for helping to get the Med Force helicopter to the area and he also founded the 911 system in the area.

DAR members shared that Swan is always available to help with projects in the Colona area, including restoring stones in Hanna Cemetery. After obtaining the Brandenberg Inn area from the Colona Park District, Swan restored the area and added a park. The 48 by 18-ft. Inn was constructed in 1838 and served as a stage coach stop and post office for early settlers until about 1948.

Swan maintains the area by mowing, planting flowers, etc., and has constructed a gazebo in the park. In addition, there is also a DAR marker at the site and Swan found the Inn Foundation.

He has four children and 15 grandchildren.