Ridgewood Roundup

Tom Akers

Bennett Gets Scholarship

Mollie Bennett’s senior track season finished off with being named the first Ridgewood Spartans recipient of the Nancy Kapheim Scholarship through the Cornbelt Running Club. The scholarship is named after former Cornbelt Running Club President and assistant race director for the Quad City Bix 7 Race who died suddenly.

The $1,500 scholarship goes to one female and one male athlete in the Quad City Area who plan to continue their running career at the collegiate level. Bennett signed a letter of commitment to run both cross country and track at the University of Wisconsin Whitewater in the fall.

Ridgewood Track Team Holds Banquet

The Ridgewood Spartans lost over one third of their track meets over the spring 2022 season. Most of the meets were rained out or extremely low temperatures forced meets to be shortened or canceled. However, the Ridgewood coaches shared with their athletes at the 2022 track banquet just how proud they were how the Spartans overcame these obstacles.

“You came to ever practice and every meet ready to go, ready to compete, and that’s all a coaching staff can ask of their athletes.” Coach Al Steider summarized the feeling of the Ridgewood staff.

Awards. Academic All-Conference: (Letterwinner and cumulative 3.5 GPA): Bella Paul, Alex Watt, Elli Keever, Emma Poppy, Kira Messerly, Kylee Berry, Ruth Losey, Summer Moore, Brooklyn Humphrey, Kendra Downing, Miranda Reed, Mollie Bennett, Sam Petrie, Jager Samuelson, Lucas Kessinger, Matt VanHyfte, Meric Veloz, Jake Johnson, Gavin McDonough, Preston Moriarity, Taylor Snook, RoySandberg. Outstanding Field Event: Kira Messerly and Aaron Gotthardt

Outstanding Sprinter: Kylee Berry and Ryan Francis. Outstanding Distance: Miranda Reed and Fernando Avila-Rubio. Most Improved Field Event: Bella Paul and Roy Sandberg. Most Improved Sprinter: Lilly Barham and Ryle Catour. Most Improved Distance: Emma Poppy and Gavin VerHeecke Spartan Spirit: Kendra Downing and Sam Petrie. Coaches Choice: Mollie Bennett and Matt VanHyfte