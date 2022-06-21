Atkinson Village Board okays redesign of Atkinson Boulevard

Claudia Loucks

The boulevard leading from U.S. Route 6 into downtown Atkinson may soon have a new design.

Village board members are working with Matt Wagner of Wagner Consulting, Lena, on a design for the boulevard as the present boulevard area must be removed so that new water lines can be installed and wires can be in placed underground. The boulevard, with a new design, will be replaced when work is complete.

The board approved spending $900,000 to remove the existing boulevard after a new design is approved.

Work is expected to begin on the project in the spring of 2023.

In other business, the board approved a “notice of intent to award” a bid of $446,936 from Utility Pipes & Sales, Evansville, IN, to install new water meters throughout the village. The bid is expected to be finalized on June 20.

The board also approved a liquor license request from Ashley Helg and Tracy Jacobsen who have entered into a lease agreement with owner Joe DeFauw for The Outer Edge Bar & Grill in Atkinson.