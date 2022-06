staff writer

The Western Illinois Vintage Trailer Rally will be hosted June 23-26 at Geneseo Campground 22978 IL-82 Geneseo.

Come relive the good old days with some amazing vintage trailers and RVs. These fine examples of travel trailers from 1978 to our oldest from 1948! You will be able to look inside many of these and talk with the owners about their experiences. A Public Open house will be held Saturday June 25th from 12:30-3