Ridgewood Roundup

Tom Akers

Spartans Hold Softball Banquet

The Ridgewood Spartans held their softball banquet, celebrating a 25-6 season which saw the Spartans win their first regional championship. “So definitely proud of these girls for all of their hard work and accomplishments, the future looks bright for Ridgewood Softball.” Head coach Renae Leander summarized.

Leander recognized the Lincoln Trail Conference all conference selections including senior Hallica Warren Anders and Clara Franks who were both first team position players as well as Mya Brown who was named to the first team as a pitcher. Taylor Pace was given second team all conference recognition while Gabby Dean and Becca Lindsey were given honorable mention recognition.

Varsity team awards were then given out. Gabby Dean won the Silver Slugger award, Becca Lindsey received the 100% Award, Taylor Pace received the Most Improved Player, Kerrigan Lewis won the Golden Glove Award, and Mya Brown was awarded the Most Valuable Player.

Junior Varsity Awards included Jade Markey for Most Improved, Kerrigan Lewis was given the 100% Award, and Gabby Dean was given the Most Valuable Player Award.

Cambridge FFA Shines at State Convention

The Cambridge FFA came home after the 94th annual Illinois State FFA Convention loaded down with accolades and awards. The three day event was held between June 14th and the 16th in Springfield.

The Cambridge Chapter received the following awards and recognitions. Growing Leaders National Chapter Award for its efforts to enhance student life in the Cambridge School District. State Winner for Land Use Career Development which calls for team members to be able to evaluate soil characteristics and composition. Building Communities National Chapter Award given for the Chapter’s local development of partnerships with alumni and other community organizations committed to building a better community. Strengthening Agriculture Award given for promoting increased member participation and financial responsibility, creating a positive image, and interacting with support groups and cooperatives through organized activities. The State Premier Chapter Award is given to the chapter in the section with the highest overall score on the National Chapter Award application. First runner up in the Premier Chapter Award, given to the chapter in each section with the highest overall score on the National Chapter Award application.

Individual awards were also presented to members of the chapter. Cameron Pace was recognized as one of the ten outstanding chapter presidents in the state of Illinois. Jake Johnson was recognized for winning the state Land Use CDE. Taylor Snook was selected as the State FFA Proficiency Winner in Agriculture Mechanics-Design and Fabrication for his work starting a woodcrafting company, “Taylor’s Innovations”, which makes rustic wooden crosses, decorative trees using wood pallets. Kendra Downing was selected as the State FFA Proficiency Winner in Vegetable Production for her work in the Downing Daughter’s Pumpkin Patch where she plants three acres of pumpkins and squash as well as a sweet corn patch. Downing was also installed as the President of the Illinois FFA’s section three for the 2022-2023 school year.

Graduating senior Rodney Beam was selected as the District One Star Farmer. Rodney earned this award completing five projects for his Supervised Agricultural Experience including his work with both pigs, grain production, and agricultural mechanics, including the restoration of a Farmall 806 tractor.