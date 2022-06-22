Galva School Board approves personnel changes, Foundation awards grant

Carol Townsend

The Galva board of education voted to increase the non-certified personnel staff’s pay by 3 %.

The board extended the contracts with Superintendent Joe Becker and Junior Senior High School Principal Kurtis Smyth until June 30, 2025 and gave each of them a 1.5% pay increase.

The budget hearing was held Monday night for the amended Galva board of education budget. Noone spoke at the hearing.

The board approved the following personnel items:

*approved Jake MClintic as High School Boys varsity basketball head coach

*approved Susan Klavohn as High School library aid starting in August

The board approved the board meeting calendar for the 2022-23 school year as follows in the Galva Jr./Sr. High School Library, July 18, August 15, September 19, October 17, November 14, December 19, January 23, 2023, February 13, March 20, April 17, May 15, and June 12.

The board approved the district’s restraint and time out (RTO) reduction plan. This is mostly for elementary students.

The board will vote in July on a new stem lab geometry credit. This would be taken after Algebra I and could count as a geometry credit or a 3rd year math credit.

The board approved the school fees for the 2022-2023 school year as $75 for elementary and $125 for Jr/Sr high school for school fees, $50 participation fee, $100 Driver’s education, elementary yearbook $18, $50 for high school yearbook, Elementary lunch $2.50 and jr/sr high school $3.20.

Everyone is encouraged to submit an application for free and reduced lunches. This will be on the district’s website at the time of registration.

The district has applied for a waiver for jr/sr high school lunch fees to be $3.10.

The board approved the food suppliers of Enyeart Distributing and Martin Brothers.

The board received a TIF map from the city and have several questions that they have submitted to their lawyer.

The board approved for the high school girls basketball to play in a tournament in Wisconsin Dells on July 11-13.

The board will also take action on increasing officials for their sporting events at the July board meeting,

Board member Mike Clucas was absent from the meeting.