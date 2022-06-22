Local Author to hold book signing at Atkinson Library

Claudia Loucks

Copies of Nelle Mack’s book will be available to purchase at $17 each at the book signing on June 29 at the Atkinson Public Library. Copies of the book (paperback or EBook) also are available on the author’s site: www.nellemack.com.

Nelle Mack describes herself as “a very spiritual person,” and that trait led her to writing her first book, “Ancient Paths.” She will have copies of her book at a book signing from 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, at the Atkinson Public Library, 109 South State St.

Mack spent the last three years educating herself about the spiritual practices and places of the Celtic religions…”I have researched the spiritual sites of Ireland and Scotland over those three years,” she said. “I love learning all spiritualities and keep adding more topics to my ever-expanding list of new things to master.”

She is a Reiki Master and Energy Healer and said, “I love helping people let go of trauma and pain to experience freedom. I believe that we all make the world a better place by the energy we put out.”

At the end of December of last year, Mack began thinking that she needed to write a book and she off-handedly mentioned it to her husband, and said, “A week later, a friend told me that I needed to write a book. It felt like a sign and a push from the Universe, so I began playing around with ideas in my head.”

“My creative juices were flowing and I could hardly contain all the ideas and stories filling my mind,” Mack shared. “Two weeks later, I had the story line started and had finished the book two months after.”

Mack and her husband, Andrew, have five children ranging in age from nine to 15 – Ginny, Rose, Drew, Lily and Ben. Mack home schools the children.

BOOK SYNOPSIS – Tuatha de Danaan Chronicles Book 1: Ancient Paths

The Tuatha de Danaan, or Fairies had lived with mankind since the beginning of time. But man changed and became selfish and dangerous. To protect themselves, the fairies fled into another dimension through a portal in New Grange, Ireland.

An ancient prophecy told of a lad who would open the portal and bring the Fairies back to us. So, we meet Faelan O’Broin, the lad born on a Black Moon. He has a destiny to learn magic to he can open the portal.

He is joined by three companions for his journey. Each one has new lessons to teach him.

He travels all over Ireland and its sacred sites as he meets gods, goddesses, wizards, plants, animals and magical beings. Each teaches him new magic and helps him on his way to opening the fairy portal.

He arrives at the fairy portal on the appointed day, but will he be able to open it and bring the Fairies back to us?