Orion Fireworks Festival set for July 3

Mindy Carls

The Orion Fireworks Festival will bring crowds to Orion streets on Sunday, July 3.

A lighted parade will begin at dusk, about 8:45 p.m. The parade begins at Orion Middle School, leaving the parking lot to go north on Eighth Street for a block. Then the parade turns east on 11th Avenue to 13th Street. The parade turns south to travel to 12th Avenue to turn west and return to the school.

The aerial fireworks display will begin about 9:30 p.m. at Charger Field. Parking and viewing will be handicapped accessible. No one will be seated on the bleachers.

Spectators need to bring lawn chairs for festival events.

Starting at 5 p.m., the festival includes face painting, sponsored by Main Street Orion, and food vendors on the west side of the parking lot at Orion High School.

Food vendors at press time include The O Bar & Grill, Charged Coffee & Cocoa Shop, Allan Dennis Concessions (fair food), Henn House BBQ, The Station and a snow cone vendor.

Also at the high school, Mo’s Garage band will play at 5:30 p.m. on the front lawn.

Lighted parade entry forms are available at Orion businesses and on the Orion Fireworks Festival page on Facebook. Anyone with questions about their entry may call Deena Johnson at (309) 526-3366 or (309) 781-1964.

Categories include business, Jeeps, children’s entries, ag entries, recreational vehicles (golf carts, quads, ATVs), lifted and lighted trucks, and general.

Completed forms may be mailed to Orion Fireworks Festival, c/o Deena Johnson, P.O. Box 664, Orion IL 61273.

Parade entries will line up between 7:45 and 8:15 p.m. at OMS.

No one in a moving vehicle may throw candy, but walkers can distribute it.

Judges will choose an overall winner to receive $100, and first place in each category will receive $50.

The rain date is Tuesday, July 5.

For more information, including updates, parade entry forms and potential postponements, visit the Orion Fireworks Festival page on Facebook.

Also, although it is not part of the festival, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Orion, will host its annual pork chop supper and ice cream social beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday. The Orion Community Band will perform on the patio.